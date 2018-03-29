Opinion: Federal Aid to New Jersey Is Secure

Overview

The New Jersey state government received $14.6 billion in federal aid in fiscal year 2017 and expects to receive $15.1 billion in the current year. The governor’s fiscal 2019 budget proposal assumes New Jersey will receive $15.6 billion — an increase of $ 1 billion over actual receipts in fiscal 2017 — and maybe more, depending on how funds for the train tunnel are finally negotiated. The estimates are pretty secure as the federal budget signed by the president was quite generous.

