Opinion: Federal Aid to New Jersey Is Secure

Overview
The New Jersey state government received $14.6 billion in federal aid in fiscal year 2017 and expects to receive $15.1 billion in the current year. The governor’s fiscal 2019 budget proposal assumes New Jersey will receive $15.6 billion — an increase of $ 1 billion over actual receipts in fiscal 2017 — and maybe more, depending on how funds for the train tunnel are finally negotiated. The estimates are pretty secure as the federal budget signed by the president was quite generous.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.