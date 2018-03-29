New Jersey Natural Gas Looks to Roll Out Energy-Efficiency Portfolio

New Jersey Natural Gas yesterday filed an expansive six-year proposal to help its customers reduce their energy usage, seeking to invest more than $341 million in a wide array of programs to help lower bills.
The filing with the state Board of Public Utilities seems to align itself with the aggressive clean-energy agenda of the Murphy administration and its goal of ratcheting down greenhouse-gas emissions, as evidenced by bills now moving through the Legislature.
Essentially, the proposal builds on the Wall Township utility’s successful SAVEGREEN project, a comprehensive energy-efficiency program on which the company spent $150 million since 2009 trying to curb energy use. That program expires in December.
