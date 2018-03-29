Democratic Big Guns Come Out to Help Menendez Launch Re-Election Campaign

Sen. Bob Menendez made a show of strength as he launched his re-election campaign in his hometown of Union City yesterday. A lineup of Democratic Party power players, including Gov. Phil Murphy and Sen Cory Booker, showed up to support the recently embattled senator as he declared himself ready for a third term.

“Where would we be without Bob Menendez? Where would we be, and frankly, I don’t want to think about that,” Murphy said.

