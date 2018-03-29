Better Data Equals Better Public Policy, Researchers Say

Imagine the possibilities: online maps and other tools that allow patients and policymakers to visualize how much Medicaid spends on specific medical procedures — and how these costs vary between counties, towns, or election districts. Then envision layering on data related to disease outbreak, income and education, healthcare availability, even race.

While these capabilities don’t exist — yet — in New Jersey, a number of states, including South Carolina and Oklahoma, have effectively harnessed data from their Medicaid programs in unique and beneficial ways, according to a national survey from the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute. These systems can help government officials better protect public health and allocate resources, and can also be helpful to providers, patients and advocates, the group notes.

“The lack of available data inhibits state policymakers and researchers from seeing the impact of the policy changes on the cost and use of Medicaid services. It also impedes providers from participating in value-based purchasing strategies [through which insurance companies pay for outcomes, not per treatment] and inhibits the work of consumer advocates,” the report states.

