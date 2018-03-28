The U.S. Election Assistance Commission is making $10 million in election security improvements available to the State of New Jersey.
The commission, created as a result of the Omnibus Appropriations Act of 2018, is administering federal grants through the 2018 Help America Vote Act Election Security Grant Program.
U.S. Rep. Leonard Lance (NJ-7) supported the fiscal year 2018 spending measure in part because of the funds made available for election security.
