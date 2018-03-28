Gov. Murphy’s Kinder, Gentler Medical Marijuana Program

Gov. Phil Murphy’s call to expand access to New Jersey’s beleaguered medical marijuana program will immediately let hundreds of thousands more state residents legally obtain the drug. It could also result in an easier, web-based patient registration system, far more dispensaries, and stronger medicine in greater quantities.

Murphy unveiled a report from the state Department of Health on Tuesday that outlined short-, mid-, and long-term changes the state can make to improve the eight-year-old program, often considered one of the most restrictive in the nation. His plan, one of several reforms under discussion — and separate from his more controversial push to legalize recreational use of the drug — was in large part endorsed by patient advocates and cannabis industry representatives.

Murphy announced he had already added five new conditions — including various kinds of pain and anxiety — that could be treated under the program and cut in half the patient fees for participating. The DOH is also revising the permitting process for production and distribution facilities and plans to eliminate the current 10 percent cap on THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the active ingredient in cannabis; potent strains generally contain double that level. Murphy is also willing to explore eliminating sales tax on the drug, currently around 6.6 percent.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.