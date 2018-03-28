Does the Jersey Shore Need a Regional Coastal Commission?

The idea of establishing a regional coastal commission to help the Jersey Shore adapt and plan to deal with climate change and rising sea levels is being revived.
The concept, first advanced by former Gov. Thomas Kean decades ago, would become a reality if a bill (A-3725) introduced yesterday by Assemblyman Reed Gusciora (D-Mercer) becomes law, likely a long and difficult prospect given its history.
Kean’s proposed commission faltered in his second term despite strong backing from the popular governor. Gusciora sponsored a bill setting up a regional commission in the prior legislative session, but it never even had a hearing in committee.
