Does the Jersey Shore Need a Regional Coastal Commission?

Op-Ed: A Great Idea Whose Time Has Come — Again

Op-Ed: A Great Idea Whose Time Has Come — Again Mar 28

The idea of establishing a regional coastal commission to help the Jersey Shore adapt and plan to deal with climate change and rising sea levels is being revived.

The concept, first advanced by former Gov. Thomas Kean decades ago, would become a reality if a bill (A-3725) introduced yesterday by Assemblyman Reed Gusciora (D-Mercer) becomes law, likely a long and difficult prospect given its history.

Kean’s proposed commission faltered in his second term despite strong backing from the popular governor. Gusciora sponsored a bill setting up a regional commission in the prior legislative session, but it never even had a hearing in committee.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.