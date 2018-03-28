Census Citizenship Question to Push NJ’s Undocumented into Shadows?

The decision of the Republican-led Congress to ask 2020 census respondents whether they’re citizens of the United State could become a huge problem for New Jersey, as well as other states with large immigrant populations, as it could lead to a loss of federal aid, a seat in Congress, or both.

Thus, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Tuesday that the state would join a multistate lawsuit against the federal government to block the inclusion of the question on the next decennial census.

Census population counts are used both to distribute many types of federal aid and to reapportion the 436 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The aim is to give states proportional representation based on population. State officials, civil rights advocates, and several former directors of the census say that asking whether a person is a citizen will likely prompt many undocumented immigrants to decide not to fill out the survey. That would lead to undercounting the actual population, which in New Jersey has just surpassed 9 million for the first time.

