Amid Surge in Hate, Rutgers Seeks Balance Between Safety and Free Speech

In response to a rising tide of hate speech, Rutgers University convened a forum Tuesday to try to grapple with a question: How can communities protect themselves from bigotry without violating the First Amendment?
The forum comes amid an increase in bias incidents locally and nationally. Just this past weekend in New Jersey, a white nationalist group bragged about posting propaganda at the County College of Morris, and over in Lakewood, a Holocaust Memorial was vandalized for the second time this year.
Rutgers' event — titled "Fighting Hate While Preserving Freedom" — brought together several former federal Homeland Security officials, three former and current New Jersey attorneys general and a range of others who have been victims of hateful speech.
