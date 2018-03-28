Amazon Expands Chain of Warehouses Along NJ Turnpike

While Newark and dozens of other cities across the country are still waiting to hear where mega-retailer Amazon will locate its coveted second corporate headquarters, the company is moving ahead with an expansion of its New Jersey fulfillment-center operations as online sales continue to flourish.

Amazon has already become one of the state’s largest employers — it would tie for fifth on the state's latest official list based on the company's newest figures, with 15,000 workers primarily at a stable of 10 fulfillment centers, all closely tied to the New Jersey Turnpike. The company’s New Jersey locations, which range from Logan in South Jersey to Teterboro in the north, gives it easy access to the state’s 9 million residents, but also 40 percent of the nation’s population that lives within 24 hours of the state.

“We want to exceed expectations in customer delivery and response, and so I think you’re seeing us meeting the demand in New Jersey, and the Northeast,” said Rachael Lighty, the company’s regional public-relations manager, during an interview with NJ Spotlight yesterday.

