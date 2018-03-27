Repollet Confirmation, as Much Celebration as Cross-Examination

Lamont Repollet’s coming-out party yesterday proved to be pretty upbeat.

Named to be Gov. Phil Murphy’s education commissioner, the former Asbury Park schools superintendent came before the state Legislature for his confirmation hearing and appeared to more than hold his own — even with Republicans.

In his first extended public comments since his nomination, Repollet parried questions about school funding, charter schools and school security, among other topics, pledging to be open and transparent on what lies ahead.

