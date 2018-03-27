Op-Ed: 50 Years Later — Fight for Racial Justice Continues, From Ground up

Fifty years ago today, just eight days before his assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the city of Newark as part of his national work to build grassroots support for the Poor People’s Campaign.

At that time, Newark, New Brunswick, and Plainfield were representative of other cities across the country; people of color were at least twice as likely to live in poverty, typically in segregated neighborhoods, where they faced frequent abuse from law enforcement.

The prior year, in 1967, these conditions of racism, poverty, and isolation, combined with the deliberate exclusion of black people from having a voice in the political process, reached a boiling point.

