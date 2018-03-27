NJ Assembly Passes Several Gun-Control Bills, with Some GOP Support

Following a weekend of protests against gun violence and a national call for new gun laws, hundreds of New Jersey gun-rights advocates rallied near the state Capitol yesterday to protest the Assembly’s move to advance more restrictive gun control. But their demonstration had little impact, as Assembly members overwhelmingly passed six bills designed to further reduce violence in the Garden State.

Although New Jersey has some of the nation’s strongest restrictions already on the books, these new measures are meant to keep firearms away from violent individuals and limit the danger some weapons pose to the public. A majority of Republicans in this blue state supported much of the legislation, including a measure to ban new armor-piercing bullets as well as a move to more strictly regulate private gun-sales by requiring background checks and to prevent mentally-ill individuals from accessing firearms.

Republican members of the Assembly raised issues with other aspects of the bills. And, although the Assembly wasted little time in approving the package, it is unknown if the state Senate will be as eager. None of the bills have yet been posted in the Senate.

