Muoio Moves a Step Closer to Formal Approval as New Jersey’s Financial Boss

Acting State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio has already managed the release of Gov. Phil Murphy’s first state budget plan, and made a major decision affecting the public-employee pension system. But she’ll have to wait a few more weeks for her nomination to get a final review from the full state Senate.

Yesterday Muoio’s appointment to the state’s top financial position won the approval of the Senate Judiciary Committee, after she was interviewed by members of the panel for over an hour on issues related to tax policy, spending, and even her work on fiscal matters while serving as a member of the Board of Freeholders in Mercer County more than a decade ago.

Muoio is now on deck to be reviewed by the full Senate on April 12, during what is shaping up to be a busy week for the former state assemblywoman; she’s also scheduled to appear that week before the budget committees in both the Senate and Assembly to discuss the $37.4 billion budget plan Murphy put forward earlier this month.

