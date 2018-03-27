Hungry Kids Can’t Learn: Feeding More Students Breakfast, Lunch at School

More than a half million New Jersey students live in low-income households with little money for the day’s meals. The state Senate on Monday approved a package of bills that would help prevent many of these youngsters from going hungry.

Approved by unanimous or near unanimous votes, the measures would expand the school breakfast and summer-meals programs to thousands of additional students and would have the state track districts not fully participating in the federal meal programs and count students who are denied meals.

“Child hunger should not be an issue in New Jersey, yet there are students every day that come to school hungry,” said Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex), a co-sponsor of the four bills that cleared the Senate. “These bills will expand the successful breakfast after the bell program, encourage participation in breakfast and lunch programs, and give us an opportunity to obtain federal funding to support them.”

