Federal Tax Reform Means Slightly Lower Bills for NJ Ratepayers

Beginning next week, customers will start to see some modest reductions on their gas, electric, and water bills as a result of savings utilities have won from the federal tax cuts signed by President Donald Trump last year.
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities yesterday approved orders establishing new tariffs for providing service to customers of nine water companies and seven gas and electric companies.
For the state’s seven gas and electric utilities, the total reduction amounts to roughly $215 million for customers of Public Service Electric & Gas, Rockland Electric, Jersey Central Power & Light, Atlantic City Electric, New Jersey Natural Gas, Elizabethtown Gas, and South Jersey Gas.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.