Federal Tax Reform Means Slightly Lower Bills for NJ Ratepayers

Beginning next week, customers will start to see some modest reductions on their gas, electric, and water bills as a result of savings utilities have won from the federal tax cuts signed by President Donald Trump last year.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities yesterday approved orders establishing new tariffs for providing service to customers of nine water companies and seven gas and electric companies.

For the state’s seven gas and electric utilities, the total reduction amounts to roughly $215 million for customers of Public Service Electric & Gas, Rockland Electric, Jersey Central Power & Light, Atlantic City Electric, New Jersey Natural Gas, Elizabethtown Gas, and South Jersey Gas.

