Another Win for Police, Firefighters in Effort to Control Own Pension Fund

New Jersey police officers and firefighters moved a big step closer yesterday to gaining control over the investment of their retirement accounts, as lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate gave final approval to legislation that would significantly restructure how their pension fund is managed.
But even as they celebrated those votes, it remains to be seen whether Gov. Phil Murphy will eventually sign off on the measure, which had previously been approved by lawmakers, but then conditionally vetoed by Murphy’s predecessor over concerns that it could end up hurting taxpayers in the long run.
Several lawmakers raised the same issues yesterday, and the bill, which has firm support from Democratic legislative leaders, will now likely pose the first significant political test for the Democratic governor, since he took office in January.
