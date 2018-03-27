According to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates released last week, nine of New Jersey's 21 counties lost population between 2016 and 2017. All nine of these counties also lost population in the previous year (from 2015 to 2016), although in most cases the 2016-2017 loss was smaller. Only Cumberland County lost more people from 2016 to 2017 than it had from 2015 to 2016.

"The state's more urban counties are generally faring much better than the exurban ones, as has been the case since the Great Recession of 2008," said New Jersey Future Executive Director Peter Kasabach. "While Ocean County was the fastest-growing county this year, as it was last year, the next five top positions are all held by counties of the North Jersey urban core, all of which grew faster than the statewide growth rate of 0.3 percent.

"This is further evidence of a move to, or back to, more compact walkable places with existing infrastructure and vibrant downtowns," Kasabach continued. "These places are reaping the benefits of accelerated economic growth, and counties that are helping to support this trend are benefiting as well."

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.