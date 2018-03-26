State’s Bonded Debt Soars to Nosebleed Heights: $46.1 Billion

Op-Ed: This is No Time for a Time Out on Charter Schools

The results of New Jersey’s latest big-picture fiscal checkup are in, and they reveal a state that continues to be saddled with a staggering amount debt — despite recent efforts to wind down Trenton’s time-worn borrowing habit.

For starters, New Jersey’s bonded debt grew by nearly $3.2 billion during the past fiscal year, reaching a record-high total of $46.1 billion, according the latest official debt report released by the Department of Treasury.

That sum easily outpaces the state’s annual budget of just under $35 billion, and it doesn’t include roughly $725 million in borrowing that’s occurred so far during the current fiscal year. It also helped New Jersey maintain its standing as one of the nation’s most-indebted states, ranking fourth highest in the categories of net tax-supported debt and per-capita debt.

