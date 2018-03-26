Sponsored Content: Three Ways to Get Local Youth Involved in Your Community

Through the past several decades, environmental sustainability has become a hot topic among America’s youth. Today’s youth have taken a proactive role in seeking solutions to growing environmental issues and have become vocal advocates for sustainable practices. Recently recognized by Aetna Foundation’s Healthiest Cities & Counties Challenge Spotlight Award, the Camden SMART Initiative is taking strides to provide ways for youth to make a difference and promote ecofriendly impacts and offer ways for youth to make a difference in their communities.
Become a green ambassador
