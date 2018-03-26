Op-Ed: This is No Time for a Time Out on Charter Schools

I am a proud charter school parent who voted for Gov. Phil Murphy. I support many of the governor’s key priorities and I’m excited for the changes he plans to make in New Jersey, including increasing funding to our public schools, fixing the inequality in our tax structure, reforming our criminal justice system, and protecting our Dreamers.

What I cannot support is his plan to take a “time out” on charter schools.

I have been a Jersey City resident for 18 years. I love it here, but my plan had always been that when my children became school age, I would move, likely outside of New Jersey, in search of great schools. Learning Community Charter School is the reason I stayed in New Jersey, the reason I moved to the west side of Jersey City and happily pay my newly reevaluated taxes.

