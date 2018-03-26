Offshore Wind Farm Gets Closer to Cranking Out Megawatts

A legislative panel has advanced a bill to allow a small pilot offshore wind farm off Atlantic City to move forward despite concerns from a couple of organizations that usually back such efforts.
The bill (A-2485) would revive the Fishermen’s Energy proposal, a $210 million, 24-megawatt project three miles off the city’s coast. During the Christie administration, it was rejected twice by a state agency over fears it would spike bills for electricity customers.
Proponents of the project argue it would demonstrate the state’s commitment to aggressively develop an offshore wind industry, a goal strongly endorsed by Gov. Phil Murphy, in contrast to the policy of his predecessor.
