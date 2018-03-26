New Opportunity For New Jersey’s Distressed Towns and Cities

Some 75 municipalities throughout New Jersey could benefit from new economic investment through a little-known provision of last year’s federal tax-reform law.

Gov. Phil Murphy has recommended that the U.S. Treasury Department designate portions of 75 towns, at least one in each county, Opportunity Zones. The goal of this federal program is to encourage capital investments in low-income or otherwise distressed communities. Its true impact likely will not be known for years.

“New Jersey is committed to using every tool at our disposal to develop our communities and grow our economy,” Murphy said in announcing his recommended zones in New Jersey last Thursday. “This program provides real opportunity for our state that has the potential to create significant, long-term economic development in the communities that need it the most.”

