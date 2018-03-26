New Opportunity For New Jersey’s Distressed Towns and Cities

Some 75 municipalities throughout New Jersey could benefit from new economic investment through a little-known provision of last year’s federal tax-reform law.
Gov. Phil Murphy has recommended that the U.S. Treasury Department designate portions of 75 towns, at least one in each county, Opportunity Zones. The goal of this federal program is to encourage capital investments in low-income or otherwise distressed communities. Its true impact likely will not be known for years.
“New Jersey is committed to using every tool at our disposal to develop our communities and grow our economy,” Murphy said in announcing his recommended zones in New Jersey last Thursday. “This program provides real opportunity for our state that has the potential to create significant, long-term economic development in the communities that need it the most.”
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.