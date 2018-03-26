NJ Democrats Ramp Up Efforts to Move State to Left in Post-Christie Era

With Democrats now in total control of Trenton — there's a new governor, Phil Murphy, plus large majorities in both houses of the Legislature — efforts are underway to enact liberal laws previously blocked by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
On Monday the Assembly is expected to vote on a package of six gun-control measures, versions of which Christie vetoed in his second term. The bills would reduce the capacity of ammunition magazines to 10 rounds, ban body armor-piercing bullets, require background checks for private gun sales, and authorize the seizure of guns when a mental health patient poses a threat.
Assemblyman Louis Greenwald referenced relatives of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims in introducing the bills at a committee hearing last month. "Their words ring in my head and in my heart and haunt me every time we wake up and see another tragedy," he said.
