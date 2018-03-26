NJ Democrats Ramp Up Efforts to Move State to Left in Post-Christie Era

Op-Ed: This is No Time for a Time Out on Charter Schools

Op-Ed: This is No Time for a Time Out on Charter Schools Mar 26

With Democrats now in total control of Trenton — there's a new governor, Phil Murphy, plus large majorities in both houses of the Legislature — efforts are underway to enact liberal laws previously blocked by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

On Monday the Assembly is expected to vote on a package of six gun-control measures, versions of which Christie vetoed in his second term. The bills would reduce the capacity of ammunition magazines to 10 rounds, ban body armor-piercing bullets, require background checks for private gun sales, and authorize the seizure of guns when a mental health patient poses a threat.

Assemblyman Louis Greenwald referenced relatives of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims in introducing the bills at a committee hearing last month. "Their words ring in my head and in my heart and haunt me every time we wake up and see another tragedy," he said.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.