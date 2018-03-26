Better Data, Better Access, Fewer Disparities Among NJ’s Healthcare Goals

A more modern Medicaid system, with benefits that reward preventative treatment and good outcomes, and better addresses the social determinants of health. More coordinated, fully funded state health and welfare programs. And accurate, detailed, and timely data to guide patient and policy decisions.

Those elements are among the more progressive — and proactive — vision for New Jersey’s healthcare landscape, according to presentations from Carole Johnson, the acting commissioner of the state Department of Human Services, and Dr. Shereef Elnahal, acting commissioner of the Department of Health. Both alumni of the former Obama administration, they hope to make regulatory and operational changes that will improve access to care, particularly for the Garden State’s most vulnerable residents, and reduce racial and other disparities in health outcomes.

Johnson and Elnahal were among the healthcare policy leaders who spoke Friday at New Jersey Policy Perspective’s conference, Progress 2018: Building a More Just and Fair New Jersey, in New Brunswick. They were part of a panel, “From Defense to Offense, A Progressive Health Care Agenda for New Jersey,” moderated by Princeton University’s Heather Howard, a former state health commissioner, that included state Sen. Joseph Vitale, (D-Middlesex), the longtime health committee chairman, and other policy experts.

