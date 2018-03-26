According to previous legislative proposals to address this most common – but still rare – bleeding disorder, some 800 men suffer from hemophilia. The disease is attached to the X chromosome, making males more vulnerable. Nationwide, 1 in 5,000 male infants are born with the most common form of the disease, one of several in which the blood does not properly clot, leaving the individual vulnerable to hemorrhaging and other issues.

On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a resolution that designates March as “Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month” in an effort to increase awareness and understanding about these diseases and create a greater sense of community for those who suffer. The resolution was sponsored by Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Mercer) and Senator Loretta Weinberg (D-Bergen), who has worked for more than a decade to expand care for these conditions.

