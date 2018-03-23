Questions for the Governor on Drugs, Taxes, Guns… and Musical Comedy

Gov. Phil Murphy, in the inaugural episode of bi-monthly radio call-ins, took questions yesterday from WNYC’s Nancy Solomon, guest reporters, and listeners. The hot topics included marijuana, taxes, gun violence, and climate change.
The opening subject was a little less expected, however, as Solomon asked the new governor about his roots as a “song and dance man.”
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.