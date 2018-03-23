Newark Airport Workers Cheer as Port Authority Votes for $19 Minimum Wage

Workers at the three Port Authority of New York and New Jersey major airports stand to receive at least $19 an hour, a higher minimum wage than in any city or state in the nation, following a long, union-led campaign to boost salaries.

The PA Board of Commissioners voted unanimously yesterday to raise the minimum wage for some 40,000 workers at the airports by 2023, opening a public comment period that could lead to final action to adopt the $19 minimum wage at the board’s June 28 meeting.

This revised wage policy also would eventually bring wage parity to workers at Newark Liberty International Airport, who have earned less than their counterparts at JFK International and La Guardia for more than a year. Newark workers now make at least $10.45 an hour, while workers at the other two facilities get the New York state-mandated $13 minimum. Still, that $10.45-an-hour Newark airport workers currently make is more than New Jersey’s $8.60 statewide minimum.

