NJ Files in Federal Court to Stop PennEast from Condemning Protected Land

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has filed a motion to block PennEast Pipeline Co. from condemning over 20 properties acquired under open-space and farmland preservation programs.
The New Jersey Conservation Foundation and Hunterdon Land Trust yesterday joined the state in asking a federal court to reject the company’s efforts to seize preserved land they own.
The litigation is the latest stumbling block for PennEast in its attempt to build a controversial, 116-mile natural-gas pipeline from Luzerne County, PA, crossing the Delaware River and ending in Mercer County.
