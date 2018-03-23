Federal Spending Bill Before Congress Could Mean $541M for Gateway Project

The Gateway transportation project — which includes a new rail tunnel between New Jersey and New York — is in line for significant funding from the federal spending bill now being considered by Congress. Although the $541 million is only about half of what lawmakers from New Jersey and New York originally sought in a bill that won approval from the House of Representatives last year, it will allow work to continue apace on the project.

The federal spending measure could also allow Amtrak to move ahead with the replacement of the century-old Portal Bridge near Secaucus Junction, which was the source of the latest major headache for commuters last week.

In all, the $1.3 trillion spending bill includes more than $2.5 billion for mass-transit investment, including the $541 million for Gateway, thanks to a bipartisan deal struck earlier this week by majority Republicans and Democratic leaders. The House, largely due to the efforts of Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11th), had initially approved $900 million for the project, but President Donald Trump reportedly told House Speaker Paul Ryan he would veto the bill if that sum was included.

