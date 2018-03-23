A Beautiful Picture: NJ Schools Offer Art Classes for Almost Every Student

As New Jersey’s public schools celebrate arts education this month, the state is on the verge of finally being able to say every child has full access to classes in painting, music, theater, and the other arts.
Educators say an arts-inclusive curriculum gives students the freedom to express themselves effectively, explore their interest areas, and present themselves as well-rounded individuals when they look for a job.
While the state offers a comprehensive arts education to nearly every student, however, the quality and quantity varies from district to district, usually along socioeconomic lines. Schools with tighter budgets, tend to have less robust arts programs.
Click here for the full article »
