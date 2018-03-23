Census data out Thursday for 2017 finally puts New Jersey’s population over the 9 million mark. We’ve been hovering around 8.9 million for the past four years. Total population is 9,005,644 (estimated). That's 2.4 percent higher than the 2010 estimate and 0.3 percent more than the 2016 count.
Growth is not uniform. Nine counties lost population since 2010 (Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Salem, Sussex, Warren); six of those lost from 2016 to 2017 (Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Monmouth, Salem, Sussex). The greatest growth was in Hudson County, which was up 9 percent since 2010, with Union second at 5.1 percent, and Bergen third with 4.8 percent.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.