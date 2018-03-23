Census data out Thursday for 2017 finally puts New Jersey’s population over the 9 million mark. We’ve been hovering around 8.9 million for the past four years. Total population is 9,005,644 (estimated). That's 2.4 percent higher than the 2010 estimate and 0.3 percent more than the 2016 count.

Growth is not uniform. Nine counties lost population since 2010 (Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Salem, Sussex, Warren); six of those lost from 2016 to 2017 (Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Monmouth, Salem, Sussex). The greatest growth was in Hudson County, which was up 9 percent since 2010, with Union second at 5.1 percent, and Bergen third with 4.8 percent.

