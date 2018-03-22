Op-Ed: Legislature Must Act to Save Solar Industry

The debate on New Jersey’s energy bills has largely been focused on the controversy surrounding nuclear issues. Yet what is getting lost amid that debate is something more tangible: New Jersey’s solar industry is facing a crisis, and thousands of jobs will be lost in a matter of weeks unless the Legislature takes swift action.

Fortunately, legislators recently introduced a bill that separates solar from the nuclear provisions that were in the omnibus bill. We urge lawmakers to act on the solar bill. If they don’t, they will cause a crash in a burgeoning sector in the state’s economy that employs 7,100 workers. Inaction would hurt hundreds of local businesses and the families that rely on them.

Ironically, we reached this point because of the strength of the state’s solar market. New Jersey has installed so much solar that it has met its renewable-energy goal a decade ahead of schedule.

