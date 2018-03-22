New Jersey Looks to $50M Bond Issue to Fund Stormwater Management

New Jersey may finally be coming up with some financing to tackle one of its most expensive and intractable pollution problems — the stormwater runoff that fouls water across the state.

A series of bills to address the stormwater situation is up for discussion today in the Assembly Environment Committee, including a bill (A-2890), sponsored by Assemblyman John McKeon (D-Essex), that would ask voter approval for a $50 million bond issue to help local governments manage projects to reduce pollution.

Stormwater management in the nation’s most densely populated state has long been recognized as a huge problem, but just how to deal with it has only recently emerged as a priority among policymakers.

