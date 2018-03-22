New Jersey Looks to $50M Bond Issue to Fund Stormwater Management

New Jersey may finally be coming up with some financing to tackle one of its most expensive and intractable pollution problems — the stormwater runoff that fouls water across the state.
A series of bills to address the stormwater situation is up for discussion today in the Assembly Environment Committee, including a bill (A-2890), sponsored by Assemblyman John McKeon (D-Essex), that would ask voter approval for a $50 million bond issue to help local governments manage projects to reduce pollution.
Stormwater management in the nation’s most densely populated state has long been recognized as a huge problem, but just how to deal with it has only recently emerged as a priority among policymakers.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.