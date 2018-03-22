Lawmakers Seek to Expand Access to Overdose Antidote

Democratic legislators are seeking to expand efforts to address opioid addiction and overdoses through new programs in two very different public institutions — New Jersey’s public schools and state prisons.
An Assembly committee is scheduled today to consider a proposal to require all schools to train school nurses and other officials in administering opioid antidotes, like naloxone or Narcan; high schools would also be required to maintain a supply of these substances. The goal is to reduce the chance of overdose death on school grounds for students, teachers, staff, and visitors.
“The harsh reality is that opioids are killing thousands of people in this country, many of them young people,” the bill’s sponsor, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo (D-Atlantic), said earlier this month. “Narcan has been proven to save lives. Having it readily available in schools can help ensure that our schools are ready to respond in every emergency situation.”
