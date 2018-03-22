If Murphy Holds Municipal Aid Flat, Can Property Taxes Go Anywhere But Up?

New Jersey’s municipalities are being left out in the cold again by a state budget that seeks to freeze aid to towns at 2010 levels, leaving municipal officials with little choice but to increase property taxes to avoid cutting services.
Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget recommends no increase in aid to communities, keeping the level of municipal property-tax relief in the new fiscal year at $1.4 billion. That’s in sharp contrast to the 3 percent, or $283 million, hike in aid to schools that he proposed.
“This will be the eighth year of flat funding, following three years during which municipal property-tax relief funding was reduced by a total of $320 million,” said Jon Moran, senior legislative analyst with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities. “Local budget-makers deserve a lot of credit for keeping property taxes as low as possible, while continuing to deliver quality services.”
