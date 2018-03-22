Explainer: Here’s How the Governor Plans to Ease Property Taxes — a Bit

Property-tax bills went up yet again in New Jersey last year, and only adding to the pain are new federal tax rules that cap a longstanding federal write-off for local taxes. Enter Gov. Phil Murphy, whose first state budget proposal would provide some relief. It calls for an expansion of a New Jersey deduction for property taxes, but it also keeps in place other policies that can end up shortchanging many homeowners.
In all, Murphy’s $37.4 billion budget plan for the 2019 fiscal year sets aside nearly $1 billion in funds for the state’s menu of direct property-tax relief initiatives, which include the state income-tax deduction that’s allowed for local property taxes, and the longstanding Senior Freeze and Homestead programs.
That marks a slight increase compared to the current fiscal year budget, largely due to an additional $82 million that Murphy is planning to spend to increase by 50 percent the size of the state income-tax write-off for local property taxes. The proposed change would allow for up to $15,000 in property taxes to be deducted from a homeowner’s income-tax total, instead of the current limit of $10,000.
