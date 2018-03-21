Who Doesn't Like Free Tuition at 2-Year Colleges? Try 4-Year State Schools

While Gov. Phil Murphy’s first budget proposal looks to fulfill one campaign promise related to higher education — to make community college free — it does little to satisfy another pledge: to make college more affordable.
A proposed $50 million hike in Tuition Aid Grants for community college students is one of the largest increases in the budget Murphy proposed last week. This additional money is expected to help 15,000 students attend one of the state’s two-year colleges, with financial assistance beginning in spring 2019. Students with family income of less than $45,000 would be eligible for these grants, which will be distributed according to a sliding scale based on the student’s or family’s wealth.
This is “the first step in making community college tuition-free for all over the course of the next three years,” Murphy said in his budget address. “From the new high school graduate to the adult returning to school for a new skill, we will make sure that cost is not a roadblock to a good, or better, job.”
