New Federal Push to Protect Health Insurance Market

New Jersey leaders are hopeful that a new federal proposal to shore up aspects of the Affordable Care Act could help stabilize the Garden State’s health insurance market, expand healthcare coverage, and improve patients’ access to medical care.
Introduced earlier this month by U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), and several Democratic colleagues, the bill seeks to restore federal funding to help patients pay healthcare premiums and out-of-pocket costs, prevent insurance companies from selling barebones policies, and recommit dollars for marketing and outreach for the ACA, or Obamacare. The goal is to make coverage more affordable and also more accessible, he said.
The bill seeks to overturn or block multiple changes made by President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders over the past year in an effort to cut federal spending and live up to campaign promises to dismantle the controversial law. Experts blame these reforms for contributing to a sudden spike in insurance costs, which jumped more than 20 percent in New Jersey, and to shrinking healthcare coverage.
