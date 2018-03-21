Murphy Rolls Out Spending Priorities for $242M Increase in Budget for NJ Transit

With a new governor comes a new set of spending priorities in Trenton, and for Democrat Phil Murphy, that means moving New Jersey Transit to the front of the line when it comes to the state budget.
Murphy is proposing a state sales-tax hike in the $37.4 billion fiscal year 2019 budget and is trying to impress upon the public that they will get value for that additional money. A $242 million increase in the budget for NJ Transit, he says, will help the state’s beleaguered rail and bus agency enhance service, improve facilities, and hire more staff. It will also stave off any immediate fare hikes for commuters. Despite service reductions, commuters endured two fare hikes under former Gov. Chris Christie.
A better-functioning mass-transit system is a “centerstage” piece of Murphy’s goal of getting the state economy back on firmer footing.
