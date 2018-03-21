Feds Convening Summit on Water Contamination in NJ, Other States

The federal government is convening a national summit to take action on manmade chemicals linked to a series of health problems in water systems across New Jersey and in other states.

The summit, to be hosted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is aimed at taking immediate actions to protect public health, according to Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the agency, who announced the plan in a letter to the governors of U.S. states and territories.

The issue of how much risk is posed by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) — manmade chemicals widely used in household products because of their stain-resistant, waterproof, or nonstick properties — is hotly debated not just in New Jersey, but elsewhere as well.

