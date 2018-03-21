Feds Convening Summit on Water Contamination in NJ, Other States

The federal government is convening a national summit to take action on manmade chemicals linked to a series of health problems in water systems across New Jersey and in other states.
The summit, to be hosted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is aimed at taking immediate actions to protect public health, according to Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the agency, who announced the plan in a letter to the governors of U.S. states and territories.
The issue of how much risk is posed by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) — manmade chemicals widely used in household products because of their stain-resistant, waterproof, or nonstick properties — is hotly debated not just in New Jersey, but elsewhere as well.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.