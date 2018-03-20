State Crafts New Strategies for Greystone, Other Psychiatric Hospitals

New Jersey officials are looking to move forward with new oversight, more robust staffing, and expert recommendations on how to reduce overcrowding and violence — and improve treatment — at the state’s largest psychiatric hospital.

These promises follow months if not years of dysfunction at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital, in Morris County, which former board members and advocates have said is beyond capacity and lacks proper caregivers and security — putting patients, staff, and even visitors at risk, and reducing the chances for clinical success.

This group cites a pattern of violent assaults, lack of transparency and proper oversight by the administration of former Gov. Chris Christie, and continual strife between the state and the board. Christie replaced seven members of the Greystone board five days before he left office. Last week, at the first meeting since the shakeup, hospital officials outlined their plans to address those concerns.

