Op-Ed: Stormwater Utilities — An Idea Whose Time Has Come?

When we flush the toilet, our wastes are carried away through a system of pipes that are owned and maintained by a wastewater utility. Similarly, when you turn on the faucet, the water comes through pipes that are owned by a water utility. These services come at a price — we pay both wastewater and water utility fees — to either a municipality or a private entity. Our society relies upon various types of infrastructure to ensure that our impact on the environment, and in turn our lives, is minimized.
Stormwater systems, while not as noticeable as wastewater or water supply, are just as necessary to ensure that our environment is protected. They help reduce pollution and ensure that we don’t have flooding. However, there is very little money put into the maintenance of these systems. For years, Sen. Bob Smith has been trying to change this situation, but he has had little success convincing other legislators, as well as the former governor, of the great need for this effort.
Prior to 2004, stormwater systems were unregulated, and the maintenance of these systems was often only considered when they became clogged. In 2004, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), pursuant to federal law, developed rules that required most municipalities to maintain their stormwater systems. These requirements were similar to requirements that were in place for large cities around the country since 1992, and for smaller municipalities nationally since 1999. While these rules brought the maintenance of these systems into a legal context, they only highlighted a need that has existed for decades.
