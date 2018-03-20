Offshore Wind: Is the Long Wait over for New Jersey?

Move to Help Union Officials Gain Easier Access to Public Workers in NJ

Mar 20

Fishermen’s Energy, a small, pilot offshore wind farm three miles from Atlantic City, may happen after all.

The 24-megawatt project, twice rejected by the Christie administration, could be revived under a bill (A-2485) up for consideration on Thursday in a legislative committee.

The resurgence of the project reflects a renewed commitment to develop offshore wind farms along the Jersey coast, a goal first pronounced in legislation adopted with widespread support and fanfare nearly eight years ago, but left to wither in the wind by the previous governor.

