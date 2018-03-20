The transmission of energy from source to ratepayer is a critical — yet often overlooked — dimension of the utility equation. From aging energy-infrastructure vulnerabilities to challenges presented by extreme weather, utilities are adapting with investment in grid resilience and storm hardening. What are the best choices in new transmission technologies and how can infrastructure improvements cost effectively meet New Jersey’s growing energy needs?

To answer those questions, NJ Spotlight convened a roundtable on March 16, 2018 — New Jersey's Energy Future: Modernizing Energy Infrastructure. Participants included municipal officials who’ve wrestled these issues in a real-world setting, as well as experts from the industry, utilities, environmental organizations, and key unions.

Opening Address

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.