The transmission of energy from source to ratepayer is a critical — yet often overlooked — dimension of the utility equation. From aging energy-infrastructure vulnerabilities to challenges presented by extreme weather, utilities are adapting with investment in grid resilience and storm hardening. What are the best choices in new transmission technologies and how can infrastructure improvements cost effectively meet New Jersey’s growing energy needs?
To answer those questions, NJ Spotlight convened a roundtable on March 16, 2018 — New Jersey's Energy Future: Modernizing Energy Infrastructure. Participants included municipal officials who’ve wrestled these issues in a real-world setting, as well as experts from the industry, utilities, environmental organizations, and key unions.
Opening Address
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.