NJ’s Tech Future Begins with New Brunswick ‘Hub’ — Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy has sketched out a vision for a New Jersey economic rebirth that’s centered around innovation and technology, and yesterday the governor highlighted how a four-acre site near the main train station in New Brunswick could eventually play a key role in that effort.
Saying he wants to see an “innovation hub” take root in New Brunswick that could foster the development of startup companies tied to cutting-edge research, Murphy convened a meeting with local leaders, officials from Rutgers University, and nearby businesses, to set an agenda for his goal of redeveloping the site as part of his broader economic-development dream.
“This is a very significant opportunity,” Murphy said during the meeting held on the Rutgers University campus. “We’re not playing at the edges here.”
