The List: For These 10 Districts, More School Aid Still Means Much Less

The good news from Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget proposal is that nearly all New Jersey public school districts would share in the $283 million in addition aid he recommended.

The bad news is that almost 92 percent of those districts are getting less money than they are supposed to under the state’s school-funding formula. According to data released by the state Department of Education, districts are getting about $809 million — or 9 percent — less than they should under the 2008 School Funding Reform Act. And those numbers include caps allowed by the law. Were caps not in place, the underfunding of the SFRA would be even higher, though by how much is unclear, as the DOE did not release that data.

Under Murphy’s recommendation, 510 districts will get less than the School Funding Reform Act calls for next year. (The governor promised on the campaign trail that he would fully fund the formula, although he also said it would take some time.) SFRA is a 2008 law linking state aid to student need, with an “adequacy budget” for each district based on factors such as special education, English-language learners, and at-risk low-income students. The state Supreme Court upheld the SFRA in 2009, so despite arguments that it is flawed, it is state law.

