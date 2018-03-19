Op-Ed: Charitable Deduction Would Help New Jersey Nonprofits

While a state income tax deduction for charitable giving has long been a good idea for New Jersey, last year’s changes in federal tax laws make it all the more urgent. The timing is also right, given trends within New Jersey. Whereas our state has a long and rich history of philanthropic giving, new data shows New Jersey falling to last place among wealthy states for giving.
It is, therefore, heartening to see Sen. Tom Kean re-introduce legislation this month creating a state charitable deduction, as many states already have. Legislators from both parties should consider this proposal, which would provide a needed boost to New Jersey’s charitable sector, the nonprofit organizations that make our state a better place, and the countless New Jerseyans who rely on their services.
We otherwise face serious headwinds. Federal tax reform nearly doubles the standard deduction for single filers and married couples, meaning that far fewer taxpayers will itemize their deductions going forward. If they are not itemizing, they are less incentivized — from a tax-planning purpose — to give to charity.
Click here for the full article »
