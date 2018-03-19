Annual County Health Rankings Highlight Racial Disparities

Wealth and health are definitely connected. But race is also a significant factor, with black residents facing health outcomes that lag behind those of white New Jerseyans — often significantly — over the span a lifetime.

Those are among the conclusions of data released last week as part of the annual County Health Rankings, a national report produced by the New Jersey-based Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The findings compare counties across the nation on measures like low birth-weight babies, poor health days, and early death — as well as factors that impact these outcomes, including smoking, education levels, and obesity.

Racial disparities in health have become a growing focus in recent years, and Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the acting commissioner of the state Department of Health, has made it a priority to reduce these gaps, which he called “embarrassingly high” at a recent hearing. “Needless to say, we have much work ahead to improve New Jersey’s public health,” he told the Senate Judiciary committee earlier this month.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.