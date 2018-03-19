Annual County Health Rankings Highlight Racial Disparities

Wealth and health are definitely connected. But race is also a significant factor, with black residents facing health outcomes that lag behind those of white New Jerseyans — often significantly — over the span a lifetime.
Those are among the conclusions of data released last week as part of the annual County Health Rankings, a national report produced by the New Jersey-based Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The findings compare counties across the nation on measures like low birth-weight babies, poor health days, and early death — as well as factors that impact these outcomes, including smoking, education levels, and obesity.
Racial disparities in health have become a growing focus in recent years, and Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the acting commissioner of the state Department of Health, has made it a priority to reduce these gaps, which he called “embarrassingly high” at a recent hearing. “Needless to say, we have much work ahead to improve New Jersey’s public health,” he told the Senate Judiciary committee earlier this month.
Click here for the full article »
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.