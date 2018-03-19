New Jersey is regularly hammered as a state where residents pay too much in taxes and get too little for what they’re shelling out. Take comfort in this: It could be worse. RewardExpert recently analyzed Census Bureau data to determine how much value residents of all 50 states receive for their tax dollars in terms of government spending on services, infrastructure, education, and public safety. New Jersey took the 43rd slot. Hawaii was at the bottom of the heap, while Alaska took first place. New York was at 5; Pennsylvania, 22; and Connecticut, 48.

RewardExpert is a free service that helps users take full advantage of credit card points and travel rewards.

Click here for the full article »

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.